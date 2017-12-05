Girl's arm 'broken by nun who discovered abuse by priest'

Theresa Tolmie-McGrane described a catalogue of abuse at an orphanage in Lanark.

Abuse: Theresa Tolmie-McGrane gave evidence to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry. STV

A young girl had her arm broken by a nun who had discovered the child was being sexually abused by a priest, an inquiry has heard.

Theresa Tolmie-McGrane told how she had hoped she would be protected when the nun walked in on the assault in 1970, when she was eight, but was instead called a "whore", grabbed and thrown towards a wall.

She said she was then given a "real hiding" by another nun and threatened with having her other arm broken if she told anybody what had happened.

Ms Tolmie-McGrane waived her right to anonymity at the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

She recounted a catalogue of abuse during her 11 years at Smyllum Park orphanage in Lanark, South Lanarkshire, which closed in the 1980s.

It included beatings, humiliation, freezing showers and children being force-fed inedible food, being told to eat their vomit and having their mouths rinsed out with soap.

The witness told the hearing in Edinburgh how she arrived at the institution, run by the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul, at the age of six in 1968 after an abusive early childhood.

She recounted how, about two years later, she had a job dusting pews in the church.

'She took my left arm and yanked me out of his lap and flung me across to the wall.' Theresa Tolmie-McGrane

One particular priest would arrive early and ask her to sit on his lap, before abusing her.

She said the abuse went on for several months and on one occasion a nun walked in to the room as it was happening.

She told the hearing: "I thought 'praise the Lord, she's seeing this, she's going to be angry with him and protect me'.

"Her whole face became distorted. I thought 'she's angry with him', (but) she was angry with me.

"She called me a whore, she took my left arm and yanked me out of his lap and flung me across to the wall (and said)... 'get the f**k out of here'."

She told how she crawled away and had to go back to church but when another nun found out she could not raise her arm she was given "a real hiding".

"I said I couldn't lift my arm, my arm hurt. I said (a nun) has broken my arm," Ms Tolmie-McGrane said.

'I would say every child at some point would have been hit with a cross.' Theresa Tolmie-McGrane

She told the inquiry how the second nun took her to hospital but warned her: "Don't you dare tell anybody what happened, young lady, or I'll break your other arm" and assured her she would be "lying to protect a man of God, so it's OK to lie".

Ms Tolmie-McGrane, who later went to Glasgow University and now works in Norway as a psychologist, told the inquiry she was at Smyllum from 1968 until 1979.

She described how, on her first night there, she was slapped after waking up screaming from a nightmare, then forced into a freezing cold shower for wetting the bed.

The witness also described beatings at the hands of nuns, sometimes with the crosses they wore.

'I have, unfortunately, physical scars, not just emotional ones.' Theresa Tolmie-McGrane

She said: "I would say every child at some point would have been hit with a cross."

Children would be made to sleep in soiled sheets for two or three nights as a punishment for bed-wetting, she said.

The inquiry also heard how one girl would run away often but never returned after being run over by a car one day.

Ms Tolmie-McGrane told the inquiry she approached police officers visiting Smyllum on two occasions to tell them "the nuns are hurting me" but was "marched back in" to the institution on both occasions and then beaten by a nun.

Injuries from her time at Smyllum included a facial scar and broken tooth from being "slammed into a wall", broken fingers from being hit with a hair brush and a broken tailbone from having a seat pulled out from underneath her when she was sitting down.

"I have, unfortunately, physical scars, not just emotional ones," she told the hearing.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.