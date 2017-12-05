Major rail disruption after signal fault at station

Train services via Bellgrove Station in Glasgow cancelled on Tuesday afternoon.

ScotRail: Service from Glasgow Centreal among those affected (file pic). SWNS

Train services have been cancelled after a signal fault led to the closure of railway lines in Glasgow.

The fault occurred at Bellgrove Station in the city's east end late on Tuesday afternoon.

Services affected include Glasgow to Falkirk Grahamston/Cumbernauld, Glasgow to Milngavie/Dalmuir/Balloch/Helensburgh Central and Helensburgh Central/Milngavie to Edinburgh via Bathgate.

Customers on all cancelled services are advised to check ScotRail's website or social media for further information.

Replacement buses are replacing some services from Glasgow, Airdrie and Bathgate.

The operator said disruption is likely to last until at least 7pm.

Supporters heading to the Champions League clash between Celtic and Anderlecht have been informed services to Dalmarnock and Bridgeton via Glasgow Central Low Level are not affected.

Anyone delayed by more than 30 minutes can claim a refund via ScotRail's website.

