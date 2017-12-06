Car destroyed after being deliberately set on fire

The blaze happened outside a house in Uddingston at about 11pm on Tuesday night.

St John's Boulevard: Two members of the public spotted the blaze. Google 2017

A car was destroyed after being deliberately set on fire outside a house.

The blaze started at about 11pm on Tuesday on St John's Boulevard in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire.

Two members of the public spotted the car alight and alerted the householder before emergency services arrived.

Police and the fire service said the blaze was being treated as deliberate.

Detective sergeant Paul McDougall from Cambuslang CID said: "Extensive enquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area late last night to please get in touch if they noticed anyone acting suspiciously.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambuslang CID via 101, quoting incident number 3966 of Tuesday, December 5, 2017. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."

