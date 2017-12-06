Killer who stabbed man in row over child's tablet jailed

Steven Quail, 42, suffered 25 wounds in fatal attack by 34-year-old Darren O'Neill.

Steven Quail: Died in frenzied attack.

A killer who stabbed a man to death in a row over a child's computer tablet has been jailed for life.

Darren O'Neill, 34, murdered Steven Quail, 42, at the victim's home on Greenend Avenue in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, in February.

Mr Quail, who lived in the same street as O'Neill, suffered 25 wounds in the frenzied attack.

He was found dead in the hall of his house when a woman friend turned up to visit him hours after the deadly assault.

O'Neill earlier admitted murdering Mr Quail in Johnstone on February 25.

He was ordered to serve at least 17 years in prison at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Judge Lady Scott told O'Neil: "The attack upon your victim was excessive, cruel and murderous."

A previous hearing heard how O'Neill had a home with his partner and young daughter while Mr Quail lived alone.

The killer knew the victim as "Quaily".

In the early hours of February 25, Mr Quail's neighbour heard "banging" and "rowdiness" coming from his flat.

At around 2am, O'Neill's girlfriend Keri McPhee then awoke to find him at the side of her bed and he claimed: "I've stabbed a guy."

He went on to admit the man he attacked was Mr Quail.

Prosecutor Jo McDonald said: "He told her that 'Quaily' wanted to see their daughter's computer tablet and that he was trying to take her tablet."

Defence counsel John Scullion QC said O'Neill claimed the violence was started by Mr Quail after he refused to hand over the tablet as part of a drug debt.

Lady Scott told the killer she had reduced his minimum jail term from 19 years following his guilty plea.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.