Rangers fan alarmed eight players by 'touching' them

STV

Junior Redmond jailed and banned from matches after drunkenly embracing players.

Victory: Rangers celebrate a Carlos Pena goal in the 3-0 win.
Victory: Rangers celebrate a Carlos Pena goal in the 3-0 win.

A Rangers fan alarmed several members of his team by "touching" them after a 3-0 win over St Johnstone.

Junior Redmond, 25, was jailed for six months and banned from all football for two and a half years after a court heard he locked several players in a drunken embrace.

Perth Sheriff Court was told Redmond from Glasgow caused "alarm and annoyance" to eight players when he ran on to the pitch at McDiarmid Park in Perth.

He admitted breaching the peace by "approaching several professional players on the pitch and touching several of them on the body" before shouting and swearing at stewards and police officers.

Redmond had been in the south stand but left his seat at the end of the Premiership match on October 13 and ran on to the pitch.

He then ran up to the Rangers players as they left the pitch and "shook hands and embraced them".

Police said the players were "alarmed and annoyed" by Redmond's actions.

Security footage of the incident showed Redmond spent almost a minute approaching players as they entered the tunnel.

After touching eight players he was captured by stewards and taken to the exit of the stadium but he began to have a heated argument with them.

Redmond - who has 20 previous convictions for a variety of crimes - was then arrested by police.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told him: "I am quite sure professional footballers do not appreciate supporters running on to the pitch to embrace them and shake their hands."

He banned Redmond from all football in the UK or abroad featuring professional clubs from any of the leagues in Scotland, Wales and England, as well as from international matches.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.