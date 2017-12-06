Gangsters behind bars for gunning down rivals in Glasgow

Nine men pleaded guilty to crimes including two shootings and involvement in the drugs trade.

High Court: Trial took place amid heightened security (file pic). PA

Members of a major crime gang are behind bars following a wide-ranging investigation into violence, drugs, firearms and dirty money.

The nine-strong gang includes cocaine baron Mark Richardson and army veteran turned gun-runner Martyn Fitzsimmons.

Prosecutors took the men to court over 28 charges including the shooting of underworld figure Ross Monaghan outside a Glasgow primary school in January.

Other charges included the attempted murder of gangland boss Robert Kelbie as well as allegations of £1.5m of hidden "criminal" cash.

The gangsters had been due to stand trial in a case that had been expected to last around three months.

Following a series of pre-trial hearings amid heightened security at the High Court in Glasgow the gang members pleaded guilty to a number of the charges, bringing the trial to a halt.

The nine men were all detained in custody and will return to court at a future date to be sentenced.

