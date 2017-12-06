CCTV appeal over subway assault after Rangers game

The attack took place at Kinning Park after Ibrox club hosted Partick Thistle on November 4.

CCTV: Police would like to speak to two men.

CCTV images have been released after a football fan was assaulted on a subway train in Glasgow following a Rangers v Partick Thistle match.

The 53-year-old man was attacked after attending the game at Ibrox on November 4.

The man, in his 50s, boarded the Glasgow Subway at Ibrox, where two men began to sing offensive songs.

At Kinning Park Station, one of the men spat on the victim before both punched him repeatedly on the head and body.

The pair ran away following the attack, which left the man with swelling to his face and eye.

British Transport Police have now released images of two men they wish to speak to.

Anyone who recognises them has been asked to call BTP on 0800 405040 or text 61016, quoting reference number 582 of November 4.

