Santa Dash: Everything you need to know about 2017 event

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

The annual 5k fun run begins on George Square in Glasgow at 10am on Sunday.

Fun run: Thousands of Santas took part in the 2016 race.
The annual Santa Dash returns to Glasgow this weekend, with thousands expected to don their red suits.

Now in its 11th year, the 5k fun run will begin on George Square at 10am on Sunday.

An estimated 7500 runners will raise money for Beatson Cancer Charity.

Registrations for the Santa Dash are now closed after the event sold out.

First Glasgow will offer free bus travel to the star of the race for participants in their Santa suits and a discounted rate of £1.40 for a single for friends and family going to cheer them on.

Some road restrictions will be in place from 4pm on Saturday, with the majority coming into effect at 5am on Sunday.

Argyle Street, Buchanan Street and Finnieston Street are among those that will be closed.

Roads are expected to reopen to traffic from 4pm on Sunday.

Race: The run will raise money for Beatson Cancer Charity.
Roads affected by closures:

Route: The map shows where the Santa's will run.
  • A814 (Clydeside Expressway), Eastbound on ramp from Finnieston Street
  • Anchor Lane
  • Anderston Quay
  • Argyle Street
  • Blythswood Street, between Blythswood Square and St Vincent Street
  • Bothwell Street,
  • Broomielaw
  • Buchanan Street
  • Cochrane Street
  • Douglas Street
  • Dundas Lane
  • Dundas Street
  • Elliot Street
  • Finnieston Street
  • George Square 
  • Hanover Street
  • Holland Street
  • Hope Street
  • Ingram Street
  • Jamaica Street 
  • Lancefield Quay
  • Mitchell Street
  • Montrose Street 
  • Nelson Mandela Place
  • Newton Street
  • North Hannover Street
  • North Street
  • Oswald Street
  • Pitt Street
  • Queen Street
  • Renfield Street
  • South Frederick Street
  • St Vincent Street
  • Union Street
  • Wellington Street
  • West George Street
  • West Nile Street

Buses suspended on:

  • Argyle Street, eastbound, between Hope Street and Union Street
  • Ingram Street between Queen Street and Hannover Street
  • Fastlink, between Lancefield Quay and Broomielaw.
  • North Hannover Street, between George Square and Cathedral Street
  • Nelson Mandela Place, between, West Nile Street and George Square

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.