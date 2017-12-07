Santa Dash: Everything you need to know about 2017 event

The annual 5k fun run begins on George Square in Glasgow at 10am on Sunday.

Fun run: Thousands of Santas took part in the 2016 race. PA

The annual Santa Dash returns to Glasgow this weekend, with thousands expected to don their red suits.

Now in its 11th year, the 5k fun run will begin on George Square at 10am on Sunday.

An estimated 7500 runners will raise money for Beatson Cancer Charity.

Registrations for the Santa Dash are now closed after the event sold out.

First Glasgow will offer free bus travel to the star of the race for participants in their Santa suits and a discounted rate of £1.40 for a single for friends and family going to cheer them on.

Some road restrictions will be in place from 4pm on Saturday, with the majority coming into effect at 5am on Sunday.

Argyle Street, Buchanan Street and Finnieston Street are among those that will be closed.

Roads are expected to reopen to traffic from 4pm on Sunday.

Race: The run will raise money for Beatson Cancer Charity. PA

Roads affected by closures:

Route: The map shows where the Santa's will run. Police Scotland

A814 (Clydeside Expressway), Eastbound on ramp from Finnieston Street

Anchor Lane

Anderston Quay

Argyle Street

Blythswood Street, between Blythswood Square and St Vincent Street

Bothwell Street,

Broomielaw

Buchanan Street

Cochrane Street

Douglas Street

Dundas Lane

Dundas Street

Elliot Street

Finnieston Street

George Square

Hanover Street

Holland Street

Hope Street

Ingram Street

Jamaica Street

Lancefield Quay

Mitchell Street

Montrose Street

Nelson Mandela Place

Newton Street

North Hannover Street

North Street

Oswald Street

Pitt Street

Queen Street

Renfield Street

South Frederick Street

St Vincent Street

Union Street

Wellington Street

West George Street

West Nile Street

Buses suspended on:

Argyle Street, eastbound, between Hope Street and Union Street

Ingram Street between Queen Street and Hannover Street

Fastlink, between Lancefield Quay and Broomielaw.

North Hannover Street, between George Square and Cathedral Street

Nelson Mandela Place, between, West Nile Street and George Square

