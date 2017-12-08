Man stabbed by hooded attacker near primary school
The 56-year-old was attacked on Smyllum Road in Lanark at 6pm on Wednesday.
A man has been stabbed outside a house near a school.
The attack happened on Smyllum Road in Lanark at 6pm on Wednesday.
The 56-year-old man was walking outside a house near Robert Owen Memorial Primary School before he was stabbed.
He was taken to Wishaw General Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The attacker is white, 5ft 8in and slim. He was wearing dark clothing and had his face covered with a hooded top.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
