Children charged with attacking boy, 14, at train station

Three boys, each aged 14, allegedly assaulted the victim at Milngavie station.

Three children have been charged with assaulting a 14-year-old boy at Milngavie train station in East Dunbartonshire.

The victim was allegedly kicked and stamped on by a group of teenagers in the East Dunbartonshire town on Saturday, November 4.

British Transport Police say they have now identified three boys, each aged 14, and charged them with assault.

The force said the boys will be referred to the Children's Reporter.

