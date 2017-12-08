Shoppers help make children's Christmas wishes come true

Tesco store 'humbled' as hundreds of presents left for disadvantaged youngsters.

Giving Tree: Mountain of presents for children around Parkhead Forge in Glasgow. Tesco Parkhead Forge Extra Community

Big-hearted Glaswegians have been praised after hundreds of gifts for disadvantaged children were left under a Christmas wish tree.

Boys and girls have been leaving their Christmas lists on the Giving Tree outside the Parkhead Forge in the east end of the city.

Customers have been asked to pick a tag from the tree to help give the disadvantaged children a happy Christmas.

The plea has been answered, with hundreds of gifts to be distributed among charities and local children.

Among the lists left on the tree was one from a three-year-old boy who asked for a jigsaw and a Superman toy, while a 12-year-old girl asked for make-up, pyjamas and hair accessories.

'We are absolutely humbled and blessed for all the good-hearted people that visited our store to buy a present for our local children.' Stuart Wilson, Tesco Extra Parkhead Forge

Susan Wilson, from the Tesco Extra Parkhead Forge Community group, which launched the initiative, praised the efforts of the "big-hearted" people who left gifts on Thursday.

She said: "Yesterday was a mixed day of excitement and emotions. We are absolutely humbled and blessed for all the good-hearted people that visited our store to buy a present for our local children.

"We can't believe that so many have travelled so far to help. We met people that travelled from Crookston, Bishopbriggs, Paisley, Cumbernauld.

"We met and chatted to families whose children wanted to come to buy a present and people who were gifting presents in memory of loved ones.

"We met tradesmen, hairdressers, people from all walks of life with big hearts wanting to make a child's Christmas Day something special."

She added: "From the bottom of our hearts, we cannot thank you enough for your kindness and generosity.

"Be rest assured that these presents will be delivered to Barnardos in Easterhouse and local children who are all going through some very hard times.

"Thank you everyone and know that you are making a difference."

The Christmas Giving Tree will remain at the Parkhead Forge over the weekend but the campaign will end on Monday, in time to get the presents to the children in time for Christmas.

Twitter user @inevermissabeat, who bought gifts for two of the children said: "You pick a tag for a child who has no one and has written a list for Christmas.

"It ends next Monday so please go down and pick a child if you can, give a little love this Christmas."

The presents donated will be distributed between local charities including Glasgow's Spirit of Christmas and Bernardo's, while some of the gifts will go directly to disadvantaged children in the Parkhead area.

