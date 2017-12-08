Elderly woman's jaw broken in robbery outside scout hall

The 70-year-old was attacked on Shawmoss Road in Crossmyloof, Glasgow, on Thursday.

A pensioner has suffered a broken jaw after being robbed outside a scout hall.

The 70-year-old was attacked on Shawmoss Road in Crossmyloof, Glasgow, at 7.30pm on Thursday.

She was pushed to the ground and robbed of her jewellery and mobile phone.

The attacker was eastern European, in his late 30s and slim. He had short dark hair, thick eyebrows and did not speak English.

He was wearing a dark jacket with red trim around the neck and white writing on the side. The man was also wearing dark trousers.

The woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious facial injuries. She is in a stable condition.

Detective constable Christopher Sneddon said: "This was senseless and violent attack on this elderly woman, leaving her with a broken jaw and extensive bruising.

"The man responsible has no conscience and must be caught as soon as possible.

"Officers are carrying out enquiries in the local area and studying CCTV footage to gather more information for this investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

