Scot arrested after 'five slaves discovered on boat'

Police raided the vessel at Camber Dock in Portsmouth at 3.30pm on Thursday.

A Scot has been arrested after five suspected slaves were found on a fishing boat.

A 30-year-old man, from Annan in Dumfries and Galloway, was arrested in connection with modern slavery offences.

The five foreign men have been taken off the boat to safety.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: "Five men aged between 35 and 46 were taken to a place of safety and have been formally referred to the National Crime Agency as victims of modern slavery."

