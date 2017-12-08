Scot arrested after 'five slaves discovered on boat'
Police raided the vessel at Camber Dock in Portsmouth at 3.30pm on Thursday.
A Scot has been arrested after five suspected slaves were found on a fishing boat.
Police raided the boat at Camber Dock in Portsmouth at 3.30pm on Thursday.
A 30-year-old man, from Annan in Dumfries and Galloway, was arrested in connection with modern slavery offences.
The five foreign men have been taken off the boat to safety.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: "Five men aged between 35 and 46 were taken to a place of safety and have been formally referred to the National Crime Agency as victims of modern slavery."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.