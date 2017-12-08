Man dies nine days after rush hour smash on the M80

Robert McLeod, 58, was seriously injured in the crash at Chryston in North Lanarkshire.

Robert McLeod: Succumbed to injures in hospital. Police Scotland

A man has died nine days after he was involved in a rush hour collision in North Lanarkshire.

Robert McLeod, 58, was seriously injured in the head-on crash on the A80 at Chryston.

Mr McLeod was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan when it was struck by a Mini travelling in the opposite direction.

A Seat Toledo was also damaged as a result of the crash, which happened at about 5.15pm on November 28.

Mr McLeod, of Muirhead, Glasgow, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died from his injuries on Thursday.

The 28 year-old Mini driver was treated at Monklands Hospital and later released.

Enquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing and officers are re-appealing to any motorists who were on the A80, Cumbernauld Road, Chryston at the time of the accident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the divisional road policing unit at Motherwell Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 2538 of 28th November.

