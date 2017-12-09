Cocaine haul worth £125,000 seized from car on M74

Officers recovered the drugs after stopping the vehicle at 6.40pm on Friday.

Drugs haul: Police stopped car near Bothwell Services. ©STV

A haul of cocaine worth £125,000 has been seized by police in North Lanarkshire.

Officers recovered the drugs after stopping a car on the M74 at 6.40pm on Friday.

Two men, both 26, were arrested and are being detained by police.

Detective inspector Martin McGhee from Police Scotland's specialist crime division said: "Teams of officers work every day to gather intelligence and target those who are involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

"We will always look to act upon information provided to us by the local community, who play a vital role in our response to those involved in the illicit supply of drugs."

