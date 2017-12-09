Police stop car 'travelling at 101mph' on A83 road
Officers stopped the vehicle at Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll and Bute on Friday night.
A 21-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal over alleged road traffic offences.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 9.05pm on Friday police stopped a vehicle travelling at excessive speed on the A83 at Rest and Be Thankful.
"A 21-year-old man will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal."
