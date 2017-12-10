  • STV
  • MySTV

Scot jailed in India for years 'betrayed by UK Government'

STV

Billy Irving, from Connel in Argyll, was one a group of Britons known as the Chennai Six.

Billy Irving: With partner Yvonne and son William.
Billy Irving: With partner Yvonne and son William. Yvonne MacHugh

A Scot who spent four years in an Indian prison has said he feels "betrayed" by the UK Government.

Billy Irving, from Connel in Argyll, was one of six Britons jailed in the country in 2013.

They had been working as security on an anti-piracy ship which was boarded after allegedly straying into Indian waters.

The group, known as the Chennai Six, were convicted of carrying unlicensed firearms and ammunition in October 2013 and jailed along with 29 other men.

They were released last month after a series of appeals and Mr Irving arrived home on Wednesday.

However, he said could "never forgive" the Foreign Office and accused the government of failing to do enough to help.

Mr Irving, from Paisley, Renfrewshire, told the Mail on Sunday: "We would have been freed much sooner if they had really engaged in our plight and fought for us. I feel disgusted and betrayed."

Free: First picture of Billy Irving after he was freed.
Free: First picture of Billy Irving after he was freed.

Mr Irving's fiancee Yvonne MacHugh, who campaigned for his release, described former foreign secretary Philip Hammond as "next to useless and uninterested at best".

She accused current incumbent Boris Johnson of "hypocrisy" for saying the Foreign Office had worked on the case "unstintingly".

"Billy and the other men would've been free two years ago if they had been truly there for us," she said.

Mr Johnson has also faced criticism over his handling of the jailing of charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in Iran.

Mr Irving described his ordeal - during which he contracted dysentery and lost three stone - as an "unbelievable nightmare".

He said he felt "robbed" of seeing his two-year-old son William grow up.

Mr Irving said: "To finally smell fresh air and feel cold, wet rain on my face is the most fantastic feeling in the world.

"Now I just want to get to know my son, focus on being a proper father and spend time with my family."

The UK Government said Mr Irving's case was raised more than 50 times at ministerial level and nine times with the Indian PM since October 2013.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "The UK Government was delighted that the men were released and the foreign secretary also paid tribute to those who campaigned for them.

"The Foreign Office worked tirelessly behind the scenes to reunite these men with their families.

"This included lobbying on their behalf, visiting them in prison, updating their families and maintaining close contact with their legal team."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.