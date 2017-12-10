Thousands of Santas dash through Glasgow for charity

About 8500 people dressed in red suits and beards ran the 5k course on Sunday.

Santa dash: Event has raised £250,000 since 2006. STV

More than 8000 runners took part in Scotland's largest Santa Dash despite temperatures falling as low as -3C in Glasgow.

Participants of all ages dressed in red suits and beards left George Square at 10am on Sunday and followed a five kilometre route through the city.

The event has raised more than £250,000 for good causes since it began in 2006. This year's chosen cause was Beatson Cancer Charity.

Fundraising manager Maisie Hamilton said: "We are delighted and overwhelmed at the number of people that signed up to this year's Santa Dash. It was such a fantastic sight in an incredible city.

"The money raised will go a long way in supporting our current and new patients and their families," she added.

Eva Bolander, lord provost of Glasgow, said seeing 8500 Santas dash through the city was an "unforgettable" sight.

"That so many take the time to come along and support charities as we head towards Christmas shows just how generous Glasgow is," she said.

"I hope everyone who ran the race and came along - and particularly all the volunteers - had a wonderful time."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.