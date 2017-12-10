Three people in hospital after two-car crash in Glasgow
The collision happened on Alexandra Parade at about 4.50am on Sunday morning.
Three people were taken to hospital after two cars collided in Glasgow.
The crash happened on Alexandra Parade in Dennistoun at about 4.50am on Sunday.
Two women and a man were taken in hospital and one woman was later released.
The man is in a serious but stable condition, while the woman has only been described as stable.
The collision, which involved a Seat Leon and an Audi A3, shut the road for nearly eight hours.
Police Scotland's sergeant Nikki Taylor said: "We would appeal for anyone who was in the area just before 5am hours this morning and may have witnessed what happened, or noticed either vehicle on the road prior to the incident, to please get in touch."
