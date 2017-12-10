Man assaulted and robbed after Christmas night out

The 46-year-old was attacked in Glasgow in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Glasgow: Police appeal after robbery (file pic). ©SNS Group

A man was assaulted and robbed on his way back from a Christmas night out in Glasgow.

The 46-year-old was attacked at the Kingston Bridge near Paisley Road West at 12.30am on Sunday.

The attacker stole personal belongings from him, police said.

Detective constable Shona MacKinnon said: "This was a despicable attack on an innocent man who had simply been trying to get home from his Christmas night out.

"This abhorrent individual must be caught and I would appeal to anyone who was in the surrounding area in the early hours of this morning and noticed a disturbance or a man acting suspiciously to please get in touch."

The robber was around 6ft tall and spoke with an Eastern European accent.

