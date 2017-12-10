Man hit in face with bottle during attack at Glasgow pub

Two men were involved in the attack, which happened when the pub was busy.

Wee Mill: Man was seriously injured in attack (file pic). Google 2017

A man was left seriously injured after being hit in the face with a bottle at a pub.

The assault happened at the Wee Mill in Rutherglen, Glasgow, at around 1am on Saturday.

The 30-year-old victim was treated for his injuries at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Detective Constable Liz McIntosh said "We have still to establish exactly why this assault took place but it would appear that one man had been in the bar prior to the assault taking place, left for a short time, returning with the suspect who attacked the injured man.

"They both made off from the pub after the attack and the injured man was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated and has since been released."

