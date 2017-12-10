Glasgow passengers hurt in Tenerife airport bus crash

The passengers travelled from Glasgow to Tenerife on a Jet2 flight on Sunday.

Tenerife: Jet2 passengers injured in crash (file pic). CC by Lasse B

Several passengers on a flight from Glasgow to Tenerife were injured when a lorry smashed into their airport bus.

The collision happened shortly after the travellers had disembarked the Jet2 plane at Tenerife-South Airport on Sunday afternoon.

They were being taken to the terminal by bus when a lorry carrying concrete pillars collided with the side of the vehicle and left it badly damaged.

Several people were taken to a hospital but nobody was seriously injured, according to Jet2.

Donna Autler and her daughter Stacey Lamb, both from Glasgow, were aboard the flight and travelling in another bus directly behind when the collision happened.

Ms Autler, 48, said: "It looked like slow motion, the driver of the lorry obviously realised and tried to pull hard right to miss the bus and the side took the impact.

"The glass just went everywhere and the frame of the bus was hanging down. We saw blood and and the bus looked like a wreck."

A spokeswoman for Jet2 said the company's team in Tenerife were assisting travellers involved in the crash.

"Several customers have been taken to hospital following this incident and our 'in resort' team are with them providing assistance," she added.

"Thankfully there were no serious injuries, and we are investigating this incident as a matter or urgency with the airport authorities."

