Man charged after £100k worth of cannabis seized 

Police: They seized the drugs after a search warrant.

Cannabis worth an estimated £109,000 was discovered in an Ayrshire property on Thursday.

At around 5.50am, police executed a search warrant at a property in Sidney Street, Saltcoats.

A 37-year-old man was detained and charged in connection with alleged drug offences.

Detective Sergeant Martin Prendergast said: "Drugs and the people who supply them have no place in our communities and officer work every day to gather intelligence to tackle this type of criminality.

"Support from members of the public is absolutely vital to our work and we will always look to act on information they provide.

"Anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their area can contact their local police station via 101."

