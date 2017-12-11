Man suffers stab wounds in fight with two men on street

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was attacked in the east end of Glasgow.

Stabbing: Man attacked in Dennistoun. Google 2017

A man has been stabbed in a fight with two men in the east end of Glasgow.

The 24-year-old victim was attacked in Dennistoun shortly before 4am on Sunday.

Police said he was involved in an altercation with two men in their 20s on Armadale Street and Roselea Drive.

Emergency services were called and he was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he was treated for stab wounds.

The man has since been released from hospital.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective constable Craig Stewart from Shettleston CID said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Armadale Street and Roselea Drive in the early hours of Sunday morning and may have noticed a disturbance or anything at all suspicious to please get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Shettleston CID via 101, quoting incident number 0914 of Sunday, December 10.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."

