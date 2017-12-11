Teenager injured after being hit by bus outside college

The 17-year-old boy was struck outside Ayrshire College in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.

Ayrshire College: Road closed by police. Google 2017

A teenager has been hit by a bus outside a college in North Ayrshire.

The 17-year-old boy was struck outside Ayrshire College on Lauchlan Way in Kilwinning shortly before 9.15am on Monday.

Officers have closed the road while an investigation is carried out.

The boy has been taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock with serious injuries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The road is currently closed and the injured pedestrian has been taken to Crosshouse Hospital. Enquiries are continuing."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.