Teenager injured after being hit by bus outside college
The 17-year-old boy was struck outside Ayrshire College in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire.
A teenager has been hit by a bus outside a college in North Ayrshire.
The 17-year-old boy was struck outside Ayrshire College on Lauchlan Way in Kilwinning shortly before 9.15am on Monday.
Officers have closed the road while an investigation is carried out.
The boy has been taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock with serious injuries.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The road is currently closed and the injured pedestrian has been taken to Crosshouse Hospital. Enquiries are continuing."
