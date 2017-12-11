Car goes up in flames and closes stretch of the M80

Fire crews were called to junction 4 at Mollinsburn in North Lanarkshire.

M80: Drivers warned of delays. Traffic Scotland

A car has gone up in flames, closing a stretch of the M80.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on the route heading northbound at junction 4 at Mollinsburn in North Lanarkshire.

Officers have closed the slip road following the incident on the hard shoulder shortly after midday on Monday.

Drivers are warned to expect delays.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.