Car goes up in flames and closes stretch of the M80
Fire crews were called to junction 4 at Mollinsburn in North Lanarkshire.
A car has gone up in flames, closing a stretch of the M80.
Fire crews were called to the blaze on the route heading northbound at junction 4 at Mollinsburn in North Lanarkshire.
Officers have closed the slip road following the incident on the hard shoulder shortly after midday on Monday.
Drivers are warned to expect delays.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.