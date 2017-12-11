  • STV
Scots academy first 'digital school' in UK and Ireland

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Kelvinside Academy's use of technology is 'seamlessly supporting' its curriculum.

iPad: Pupils Yahya, Nathan and Eilidh from Kelvinside Academy. Elaine Livingston

A secondary in Glasgow has become the first the UK and Ireland to be named a "digital school".

Kelvinside Academy, an independent school in the west of the city, earned the Digital Schools Award for its use of technology, which was praised for "seamlessly supporting" its curriculum.

The award promotes excellence in digital learning and teaching at school and aims to equip pupils with cutting-edge digital skills that can be transferred to the workplace.

The body, which initially recognised only primary schools, made Kelvinside Academy's junior school one of its first "digital schools" last year.

The awards have since been rolled out to secondaries across Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland - with the 139-year-old Glasgow school the first to claim one.

Innovation school NuVu, based in Boston, US, came to Europe for the first time in the summer as part of a partnership with Kelvinside Academy.

They collaborated to run design and technology camps where pupils worked with experts from MIT and Harvard to programme and build robots.

Kelvinside Academy has also invested in 3D printers and a laser-cutting machine, and has a space which hosts computers and iPad stations, encouraging pupils to make use of digital devices to access the school's online subscriptions.

From left: Kelvinside Academy pupils Yahya, Rhuari and Eilidh. Elaine Livingston

All teachers have iPads that connect to classroom smart boards, and also use virtual learning software to set and mark homework and to build online libraries of resources and files for pupils.

The Digital Schools Awards programme is supported by computer giants HP, Microsoft and Intel.

Programme validator Dr Victor McNair said: "Kelvinside Academy is an excellent example of a digital school where the learning, teaching, assessment, monitoring and administration are seamlessly supported by digital technology.

"Teachers have not lost sight of the primary goal of education, to inspire and enable lifelong learners and they have managed to enhance this vision by creating a learning environment that will allow Kelvinside Academy pupils to engage with, and indeed shape, the future digital world."

Kelvinside Academy rector Ian Munro said: "We are thrilled to have been recognised as the first ever 'digital school' in the UK and Ireland. It's a huge honour.

"At Kelvinside Academy, we have a desire to innovate across all areas of education, and we work hard to be as open-minded and curious as possible, so we can embrace new methods and technologies.

"This gives our pupils the tools to make an impact in an ever-changing, inter-connected world."

He added: "Our head of e-learning Joanna Maclean has been instrumental to this success as she has been the driving force behind digitally enhanced learning at Kelvinside."

