Police divers scour canal in search for missing man
Officers called to Maryhill Locks, Glasgow, in the search for Thomas Keenan.
Divers have been called to a canal in the search for a missing man.
Police Scotland's dive and marine unit are scouring Maryhill Locks, Glasgow, in the search for Thomas Keenan.
The 21-year-old was last seen on CCTV outside Esso Service Station on Maryhill Road on Tuesday, November 21.
Mr Keenan, who lives on Kelvinside Avenue, was believed to have been in an "anxious and confused state".
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The divers have been called in relation to missing person Thomas Keenan. This is one line of inquiry."
