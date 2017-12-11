Man shoulder-barged on to subway track after Rangers game

The 23-year-old was also punched in the face by his attacker at Buchanan Street Station.

A football fan shoulder-barged a man on to a Glasgow Subway track in an attack that "could have ended in tragedy".

The 23-year-old victim was attacked at Buchanan Street Station around 8.25pm on Saturday.

The attacker, who had been chanting football songs, left a train that had just pulled into the station before deliberately-shoulder barging his victim.

After the victim pulled himself back on to the platform the man walked up to him and punched him before leaving the station.

British Transport Police said the victim could have been killed by a train or the high-voltage electricity lines at the station.

The suspect, who is in his 40s or 50s, is thought to have attended the Rangers v Ross County game earlier on Saturday.

He had receding dark hair and wore a black jacket with a white shirt.

Detective constable Finlay Bruce said: "This was an extremely dangerous and violent assault which could have had ended in tragedy.

"The victim could have been struck by a train or been seriously injured, or even killed, by the high voltage electrical lines. It is essential we trace the person responsible.

"What we know so far is that the suspect is believed to have been chanting football songs before he left the subway at Buchanan Street.

"Because of this, I believe he may have been at the Glasgow Rangers v Ross County match earlier that afternoon."

He added: "I am looking to hear from anyone who was at the station at around 8.30pm and saw what happened.

"Likewise, if you know someone who matches this description, then I would urge you to contact BTP as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 563 of December 9.

