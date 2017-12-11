Edinburgh and Glasgow in coldest day in seven years

Temperatures plummeted in the areas to -8C on Sunday, the lowest since 2010.

Edinburgh and Glasgow have experienced their coldest day in seven years.

Temperatures plummeted to -8C on Sunday, the lowest since 2010.

Dalwhinnie in the Highlands was the coldest place in Scotland on Sunday at -12.4C while Braemar in Aberdeenshire recorded -11.9C and Altnaharra in Sutherland dropped to -11.2C.

STV weather presenter Sean Batty said: "This has been a fairly significant cold spell, with some areas having their coldest weather for seven years."

He added: "On Sunday evening after a mostly foggy day in Renfrewshire, the temperature dropped to -8C at Bishopton, which was the lowest temperature observed here since the very cold weather of 2010.

"At Gogarbank, outside Edinburgh, the temperature fell to -8.1C, again making it the coldest here since 2010."

Sean said the cold weather will continue into Monday night.

"It will be another very cold night on Monday night, with temperatures again falling below -10C in the Highlands, although it's looking colder tonight in parts of England and Wales where there's lying snow with -15C possible," he said.

"The winds become more westerly tomorrow with milder air arriving in the west along with rain. Temperatures may reach 8C in parts of the Hebrides.

"The air turns less cold around midweek, before the colder air moves back in later with a return to wintry weather.

"Beyond the weekend is still in a lot of doubt, although milder weather is favoured just now with rain at times."

