Major crime gang 'most sophisticated' seen in Scotland

The list of offences included the abduction and torture of a man over an unpaid cocaine debt.

Convicted: (clockwise from top left) Mulligan, Docherty, Sell, O'Neill, Fitzsimmons, McArdle.

A major crime gang snared after a huge investigation is "the most sophisticated" encountered by police in Scotland.

Prosecutors revealed the full extent of the mob's dealings in drugs, firearms, violence and dirty money.

There was also a shooting at the family home of a gangland figure as well as a massive arsenal of weapons found hidden in a car.

The details emerged as nine gang members returned to the High Court in Glasgow.

David Sell, 50; Barry O'Neill, 37; Anthony Woods, 44; Francis Mulligan, 41; Michael Bowman, 30; Mark Richardson, 30; Gerard Docherty, 42; Steven McArdle, 33, and Martyn Fitzsimmons, 37, had earlier pleaded guilty to various charges.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC addressed the court during a two-hour narrative of the facts of the case.

The group was caught as a result of four major investigations into serious and organised crime.

Links to the probes emerged after a large consignment of firearms were found during one operation.

Mr Prentice: "The organised crime group is the most sophisticated encountered by Police Scotland.

"Their operation centres on the importation of vast quantities of cocaine. Their role is as wholesalers to other organised crime groups.

"They are at the top of the chain in terms of drugs transactions in Scotland and the UK as a whole."

The court heard the group was also involved in "firearm trafficking" to "violently enforce their own operation".

The advocate depute: "The firepower at the disposal of this crime group is unprecedented in terms of the history of organised crime in Scotland."

Serious violence also played its part and Mr Prentice explained how drug dealer Robert Allan became a target.

He met O'Neill in March 2013 in the west end of Glasgow in connection with a £45,000 cocaine haul.

Mr Allan later complained about the "quality" of the drugs.

It was agreed with a member of the crime clan he could return some of the drugs but had to pay £30,000.

When he was later unable to stump up the cash, Mr Allan fled Scotland for Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

He was traced, however, in March 2015 before being attacked.

The court Mr heard Allan had his chest, arms and ankle bound together with a chain leaving him unable to move.

Mr Allan was later bundled into a van and driven hostage to a desolate industrial unit in Fauldhouse, West Lothian.

It was there Sell acted as a "guard" in between the victim being beaten by two armed men.

He was punched and kicked while a fourth man held a gun.

Mr Allan was then whipped with a thick chain, smacked with a metal bar and left with a broken leg after being battered with a 14lb sledgehammer.

The victim was ordered to strip before being sprayed with a bleach.

The liquid seeped into his wounds, causing further agony.

The court heard Mr Allan was then transported to a rural spot near East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire.

Mr Prentice: "Robert Allan was then shot three times - twice in one knee and then the other."

Mr Allan was then dragged to the top of a hill and ordered to roll down.

As the attackers left, members of the public came to the stricken man's aid.

Sell was linked to the crime when it emerged he had made "special admissions" to his then partner.

Sell, of East Kilbride, admitted in court to being involved in abducting and assaulting Mr Allan to his permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of his life.

O'Neill meantime pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

As part of the probes, Mr Prentice told how police focused on premises and cars used by the gang.

They also used "distinctive encrypted" mobile phones to communicate.

Disguises such as fake facial hair and wigs were also found.

The hearing was told the group used "counter-surveillance and anti-surveillance tactics".

This included specialist "signal jammers".

A shooting at the home of Robert Kelbie in Ratho, Edinburgh, was also investigated by police in September 2016.

The court heard gang member Docherty "discharged bullets from a firearm" into the conservatory of the cottage.

Mr Kelbie was at home at the time with his ex-partner, two children, his mother and sister.

Detectives also made a discovery of a massive haul of deadly firearms at a lock-up in Anniesland, Glasgow, in early 2017.

They were hidden in a "engineered compartment" of the rear bumper of a Honda CRV car.

The consignment included Glocks, a Beretta, sub machine guns, a grenade and bullets.

McArdle was caught with Glock handgun at a house in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire in August 2016.

In January 2017, Richardson was held after a similar weapon was found hidden in a car in Baillieston, Glasgow.

Former army war veteran turned gun-runner Fitzsimmons also had a Glock and ammunition as well as hiding £36,000 of dirty money.

Judge Lord Beckett remanded all nine in custody and deferred sentencing until next month.

