Hunt to find man in cowboy hat after nightclub attack
CCTV has been released after a woman was assaulted at Kushion in Glasgow.
CCTV has been released after a woman was assaulted in a nightclub.
A 20-year-old was attacked in Kushion nightclub on Bath Street in Glasgow.
Officers are hunting a man who was wearing a cowboy hat, check shirt and dark glasses at the time of the assault, which happened at 3am on Wednesday, November 1.
He is white, 5ft 11in, in his mid 20s and has dark hair with bushy eyebrows.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.