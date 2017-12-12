Hunt to find man in cowboy hat after nightclub attack

CCTV has been released after a woman was assaulted at Kushion in Glasgow.

Kushion: Officers want to trace man.

CCTV has been released after a woman was assaulted in a nightclub.

A 20-year-old was attacked in Kushion nightclub on Bath Street in Glasgow.

Officers are hunting a man who was wearing a cowboy hat, check shirt and dark glasses at the time of the assault, which happened at 3am on Wednesday, November 1.

He is white, 5ft 11in, in his mid 20s and has dark hair with bushy eyebrows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

