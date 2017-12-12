Free soft drinks for Ayrshire drivers at pubs at Christmas

In East Ayrshire 13 premises are supporting the designated driver scheme.

Festive cheer: Enticement for designated drivers. Bar Bloc

Designated drivers will be given free soft drinks at pubs in East Ayrshire over the festive period.

A total of 13 premises will give out wristbands to motorists to given them a free soft drink while getting drinks for their party.

The designated driver scheme supports the Police Scotland festive drink-drive initiative to remind to drivers that the only safe amount of alcohol to drink before driving is none

Safer communities officer PC Craig Marshall said: "This is a fantastic initiative showing the support local businesses have for the safety of their customers when using licensed premises in East Ayrshire.

"Statistics show that your chances of being injured or even killed as a result of a crash increase greatly by drinking and driving.

"I would encourage those enjoying a night out to stop and think of the consequences and to make full use of the generosity of those businesses participating to help keep people safe this festive period."