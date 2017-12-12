Manhunt after public indecency in front of schoolgirls

The incident happened outside the Copper Pot Cafe on Paisley Road West in Glasgow.

CCTV: Girls were making their way to school.

A manhunt is under way after an incident of public indecency in front of four schoolgirls outside a cafe.

The incident happened at the Copper Pot Cafe on Paisley Road West at North Gower Street in Glasgow.

CCTV has been released after a man approached four girls who were making their way to school before the indecency at 8.20am on Monday, October 23.

He is white, 5ft 9in and is aged between 25 and 35 years old. The man has a gaunt appearance, short dark hair and was wearing a light grey hooded top, dark jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

