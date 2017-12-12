Man tried to kill friend by stabbing him with screwdriver

Kevin Craig struck Michael Colquhoun six times with the tool in the 'murderous' attack.

Court: Craig attacked friend who broke into his mother's house (file pic).

A man carried out "a murderous attack" on a friend who broke into his mother's home.

Kevin Craig, 33, stabbed Michael Colquhoun six times after confronting him about the housebreaking, for which Mr Colquhoun received a fine.

Mr Colquhoun suffered scars to his legs, left arm, back and a buttock in the attack.

The High Court in Glasgow heard one of the wounds was life-threatening.

Craig admitted attempting to murder Mr Colquhoun at his home in Douglas, South Lanarkshire, on August 12 by repeatedly stabbing him with a screwdriver.

He was jailed for six years on Tuesday as a judge ordered he should be monitored in the community for four years after his release.

Lord Beckett told Craig: "You launched a murderous attack on Mr Colquhoun. Whatever he may have done to you and your family provides no excuse. I'm concerned to ensure the public is protected from you."

The court heard Mr Colquhoun stole medicine in the break-in.

Solicitor advocate Rhonda Anderson, representing Craig, told the court: "The complainer broke into the house where Mr Craig's mother lived. She was on her own at the time.

"She suffers from COPD. She was terrified and became very unwell and was taken to hospital."

The court was told that on August 12, Craig entered Mr Colquhoun's house through the unlocked front door and challenged him to a fight.

Prosecutor Duncan McPhie said: "The complainer refused and said the matter had been dealt with.

"The accused then took a screwdriver out of his jacket pocket and repeatedly stabbed Mr Colquhoun, who screamed for Mr Craig to stop as he became aware he was bleeding heavily."

Craig was jailed for seven years in 2012 at the High Court in Glasgow for stabbing a neighbour twice in the back to the danger of his life.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.