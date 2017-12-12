Scottish jobs lost as wholesaler goes into administration

P&H Direct Vans Ltd, P&H Sweetdirect Limited and P&H Snacksdirect Limited have closed.

Palmer & Harvey: Lost custom of Tesco. Palmer & Harvey

A wholesaler has put three of its businesses into administration, with the loss of 25 Scottish jobs.

P&H Direct Vans Ltd, P&H Sweetdirect Limited and P&H Snacksdirect Limited have now closed down.

The announcement has resulted in 16 jobs being axed in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, seven in Livingston, West Lothian, and two in Dundee.

It comes after Palmer & Harvey lost the custom of Tesco when the supermarket firm appointed rival wholesaler Booker.

It has resulted in 404 jobs being lost in total.

Joint administrator Matthew Callaghan said: "We have been working closely with the directors of the vans business to pursue a sale.

"However, it is with regret that we have to announce this has not been successful.

"We will be working with those being made redundant, as we have with those made redundant previously, to assist and provide support where possible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.