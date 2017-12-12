Man arrested after passenger 'pushed on to subway track'

A 30-year-old will appear in court following the alleged assault on Saturday.

Station: The platform at Buchanan Street (file pic). CC by Thomas Nugent

A man has been arrested after a passenger was allegedly shoulder-barged on to train tracks at a subway station in Glasgow.

The arrest comes after a 23-year-old man ended up on a line at Buchanan Street Station in the city centre.

Police said he managed to pull himself back on to the platform where he was reportedly punched before his alleged attacker fled the station.

On Tuesday, British Transport Police (BTP) said a 30-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The man, from Doune, Stirling, is set to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court in January.

BTP, who had launched an appeal for information following the incident, thanked the public for their assistance.

