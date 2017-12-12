Glasgow Airport flights suspended due to ice on runway

Planes due to arrive at the airport were being diverted to Edinburgh and Prestwick.

Glasgow Airport: Some flights cancelled.

Flights were suspended at Glasgow Airport due to ice on the runway.

Seven services due to arrive at the airport were diverted to Edinburgh and Prestwick on Tuesday afternoon.

Four British Airways flights were cancelled to and from London City.

The airport warned passengers to expect delays throughout Tuesday night.

A Glasgow Airport spokesman said: "There was a flash freeze as a heavy rain shower froze the runway surface.

"Special runway de-icing machines were used to clear it.

"The runway is back in operation but there will be some disruption into the evening."

The airport later tweeted to thank passengers for their patience.

Airport staff were working to reduce the impact of delays and diversions, the tweet added.

