Pupils evacuated from secondary school after gas leak
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called out to Hyndland in Glasgow on Tuesday.
High school pupils have been evacuated after a gas leak.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called out to Hyndland Secondary School in the west end of Glasgow at about 3pm on Tuesday.
Pupils and staff had already been evacuated before firefighters arrived and there were no injuries reported.
Engineers are on site carrying out repairs.
A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: "Repairs are being carried out overnight and the intention is to have the school open as normal tomorrow".
