Warning for drivers as icy conditions expected on roads

Wintry showers may also hit the west of Scotland on Wednesday morning.

Weather: Ice 'remains likely' (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Drivers have been warned to take care on icy roads after temperatures plunged overnight.

A "yellow" warning for ice is in place for most of Scotland until 11am on Wednesday.

The Met Office said snow is likely to fall on higher ground.

On Sunday, Edinburgh and Glasgow experienced their coldest day in seven years, with temperatures falling as low as -8C.

Snow and ice led to more than 70 flights being cancelled on Monday.

The Met Office's chief forecaster said: "Whilst a brief spell of snow is likely, mostly on high ground in the north of the yellow area, the main hazard is likely to be icy surfaces where rain falls onto frozen ground.

"This risk is greatest across parts of Scotland and northern England where the impacts could locally be greater than elsewhere.

"Temperatures may then rise a little for a time overnight before falling again by Wednesday morning as cloud clears, so ice remains likely.

"In addition, some wintry showers may affect western Scotland on Wednesday morning."

