Lorry strikes railway bridge and causes train delays

The crash happened at around 9.10am on Wednesday at Cartsdyke, Greenock.

Rail disruption: Bridge was not seriously damaged (file pic). SWNS

A lorry has struck a railway bridge causing delays to trains.

The crash happened at around 9.10am on Wednesday at Cartsdyke in Greenock, Inverclyde.

It left the line closed for an hour, with trains between Glasgow and Gourock terminating at Port Glasgow.

The 2.8-metre bridge is not believed to have been seriously damaged in the collision.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: "We recognise these incidents are frustrating for our customers caught up in them and are sorry for the inconvenience caused.

"Every effort is being made to keep people moving.

"Anyone delayed by more than 30 minutes should keep hold of their tickets and claim compensation under our delay repay scheme."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.