Pensioner dies after head-on smash near B&Q store
The collision happened on Queen's Drive in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, on Tuesday.
A pensioner has died after a head-on crash near a B&Q.
The collision, involving three vehicles, happened on Queen's Drive in Kilmarnock, Ayrshire.
A 76-year-old man was taken to Crosshouse Hospital but later died following the smash at 3.25pm on Tuesday.
A woman, 47, was also injured but was later released from hospital.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The 76-year-old succumbed to his injuries and the 47-year-old woman was kept in hospital overnight.
"The other driver, a 66-year-old man, was not injured."
