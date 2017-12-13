Pensioner dies after head-on smash near B&Q store

The collision happened on Queen's Drive in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, on Tuesday.

Queen's Drive: Woman also injured.

A pensioner has died after a head-on crash near a B&Q.

The collision, involving three vehicles, happened on Queen's Drive in Kilmarnock, Ayrshire.

A 76-year-old man was taken to Crosshouse Hospital but later died following the smash at 3.25pm on Tuesday.

A woman, 47, was also injured but was later released from hospital.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The 76-year-old succumbed to his injuries and the 47-year-old woman was kept in hospital overnight.

"The other driver, a 66-year-old man, was not injured."

