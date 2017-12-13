Chemical scare at hospital after leak from parked van

Formalin, used to delay the decomposition of bodies, spilled on to car park in Glasgow.

A liquid to delay the decomposition of bodies has prompted a chemical alert at a hospital.

The scare was reported at the New Victoria Hospital in Glasgow at 10.25am on Wednesday.

A cordon was put in place after formalin, used to delay the decomposition of bodies, leaked from a van.

Two members of staff were treated by paramedics. More than 20 firefighters as well as police were called.

An NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde spokeswoman said: "We can confirm a small chemical spillage occurred in a vehicle outside the New Victoria Hospital this morning.

"Formalin was being transported in a sealed container. When the delivery van arrived at the site it was discovered that one container had accidentally opened in transit.

"Our staff responded quickly and appropriately, linking in with the emergency services."

She added:"A chemical team from Scottish Fire and Rescue promptly dealt with the spillage, while police directed members of the public to other entrances while the situation was dealt with.



"Two staff members were also checked by medical colleagues as a precaution but are fine.

"There was no impact on patients and the hospital has now returned to normal working."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is currently working to contain a chemical leak issuing from a van within the car park of Victoria Hospital in Glasgow.

"Operations control immediately mobilised four appliances and an environmental protection unit after the alarm was raised at 10.25am on Wednesday, December 13.

"Crews are working with emergency service colleagues to make the area safe."

The £100m hospital opened in June 2009 and provides outpatient clinics for up to 400,000 patients a year.

