  • STV
  • MySTV

Chemical scare at hospital after leak from parked van

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Formalin, used to delay the decomposition of bodies, spilled on to car park in Glasgow.

Hospital: Cordon put in place.
Hospital: Cordon put in place. Geograph by John Ferguson / Cropped

A liquid to delay the decomposition of bodies has prompted a chemical alert at a hospital.

The scare was reported at the New Victoria Hospital in Glasgow at 10.25am on Wednesday.

A cordon was put in place after formalin, used to delay the decomposition of bodies, leaked from a van.

Two members of staff were treated by paramedics. More than 20 firefighters as well as police were called.

An NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde spokeswoman said: "We can confirm a small chemical spillage occurred in a vehicle outside the New Victoria Hospital this morning.

"Formalin was being transported in a sealed container. When the delivery van arrived at the site it was discovered that one container had accidentally opened in transit.

"Our staff responded quickly and appropriately, linking in with the emergency services."

'When the delivery van arrived at the site it was discovered that one container had accidentally opened in transit.'
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

She added:"A chemical team from Scottish Fire and Rescue promptly dealt with the spillage, while police directed members of the public to other entrances while the situation was dealt with.

"Two staff members were also checked by medical colleagues as a precaution but are fine.

"There was no impact on patients and the hospital has now returned to normal working."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is currently working to contain a chemical leak issuing from a van within the car park of Victoria Hospital in Glasgow.

"Operations control immediately mobilised four appliances and an environmental protection unit after the alarm was raised at 10.25am on Wednesday, December 13.

"Crews are working with emergency service colleagues to make the area safe."

The £100m hospital opened in June 2009 and provides outpatient clinics for up to 400,000 patients a year.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.