Teenager 'aimed crossbow at police in Frasers Gucci raid'

The 18-year-old is said to have stolen bags from House of Fraser in Glasgow.

House of Fraser: Man arrested. Google 2017/PA

A teenager allegedly aimed a crossbow at police after a raid at House of Fraser.

The 18-year-old is said to have stolen Gucci bags from the store on Buchanan Street in Glasgow on Tuesday.

He was chased by security before police joined in the pursuit, resulting in the man allegedly aiming a crossbow at officers.

The man was arrested and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "An 18-year-old man has been arrested and is presently detained in police custody following an alleged theft by shoplifting from House of Fraser on Buchanan Street, Glasgow, at around 2.40pm on Tuesday.

"He has also been arrested for allegedly being in possession of an offensive weapon.

"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

