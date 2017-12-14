Ice warning for commuters as snow expected in west

Rain showers will increasingly turn to snow, with ice also forming on roads and pavements.

Winter: 'Yellow' warning for ice in place (file pic). .

Icy conditions may disrupt travel on Thursday morning, with snow forecast for the west of Scotland.

Ice is expected to form on roads and pavements as wintry showers spread from the west.

The Met Office issued a "yellow" warning for ice across most of Scotland until 11am on Thursday.

Commuters in the west may also be affected by rain and snow.

'On Thursday morning there is a risk of a more prolonged spell of rain and snow affecting west central Scotland.' Sean Batty

STV's weather presenter Sean Batty said: "On Thursday morning there is a risk of a more prolonged spell of rain and snow affecting west central Scotland.

"This will be mostly of rain in areas near the coast, although inland, and especially in areas with a little elevation, it will fall as snow.

"This could lead to several centimeters in higher areas and could make for a tricky commute for some. There will again be icy patches."

He continued: "Any wintry weather around in the morning will ease with drier conditions later.

"The Northern Isles and Hebrides will hang onto rain showers."

Temperatures are expected to become more mild next week.

