Face of 17th century Scots prisoner of war revealed

The unnamed warrior died after being captured by Oliver Cromwell's troops.

Reconstruction: Skeleton was found near Durham Cathedral. Face Lab / Jeff Veitch

The face of a 17th century Scottish prisoner of war who died after being captured by Oliver Cromwell's troops has been revealed using digital technology.

The soldier was among 3000 who marched south in 1650 following the bloody Battle of Dunbar to the-then abandoned Durham Cathedral.

In 2013, between 17 and 28 skeletons were found in a mass grave close to the cathedral and Durham University experts carried out extensive research on the remains to identify who they were.

Archaeologists then collaborated with Liverpool John Moores University's Face Lab specialists, who used software to create a digital image of what one of the soldiers looked like.

The process involved taking parts of the skull of one of the soldiers, a man aged 18-25 known as Skeleton 22.

These were then painstakingly rebuilt and scanned to allow a full reconstruction of the man's face.

The scientists said the results showed the soldier to have been "wide-mouthed man" with a "strong nose".

A blue bunnet and the brown jacket typical of a Scottish solider of the time were added to complete the reconstruction.

Professor Chris Gerrard, of Durham University's Department of Archaeology, said: "The resulting image is a poignant opportunity to come face to face with a young man who lived and died over 300 years ago."

Professor Caroline Wilkinson, of Face Lab, said: "Our collaboration with Durham University enabled us to draw on scans and data to create the most accurate and lifelike image possible to enable a true glimpse into the past of this Scottish soldier and how his life had been lived."

Bone testing has revealed Skeleton 22 had suffered periods of poor nutrition while growing up in south west Scotland.

Around 1700 prisoners died in Durham and their remains could be buried around what is now a World Heritage site.

Some of those who survived were transported to the US and Barbados, while others were set to work in mines.

Once the studies have been completed in 2018, the remains of all the skeletons will be buried in a local churchyard.

After Cromwell's unexpected victory over Scottish forces who supported Charles II, around 6000 were captured, with 1000 of the sickest being freed.

A further 1000 of the hungry, defeated soldiers died on the gruelling march south, while many escaped and some were shot for refusing to walk further.

Face Lab's latest reconstruction comes after the team earlier worked on historical figures including Robert the Bruce, Richard III and St Nicholas.

