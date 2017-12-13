Fears for missing man who 'gets a little confused'

Nigel Peacock, 68, was last seen in Ayr on Monday after a visit to a barbers.

Nigel Peacock: Police appealing for information.

A 68-year-old man who has been missing for two days could be in a confused state.

Nigel Peacock was last seen in Sandgate, Ayr, at about midday on Monday after a visit to a barbers.

He was later reported as missing by his family, who say he had been dealing with some personal issues and sometimes gets "a little confused".

Mr Peacock is 5ft 4in, of medium build with black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a dark navy jacket with red trim around the neckline, dark trousers, black shoes and a gold wedding band.

Police officers have been checking CCTV, as well as speaking to family and friends in the hopes of tracking the missing man.

Chief inspector Gary I'Anson said: "We have growing concern for Nigel who has left home without any way of contacting anyone, and is not equipped for the cold weather.

"Nigel has recently been dealing with some personal issues and also gets a little confused at times and therefore his family are extremely worried for him.

"He has family and friends in the Ayr, Prestwick, Glasgow and Argyll areas and we believe he does have his bus pass with him, therefore we would ask anyone who has seen a man matching his description to contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ayr Police Station on 101.

