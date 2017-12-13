Scots student charged with assault and firing gun in US

Tony Boyd, of Troon, was released on bail after the incident and has returned home.

Arrested: Tony Boyd was charged with two counts of assault. Facebook

A Scottish medical student has been arrested in the US accused of assaulting his girlfriend and firing a gun.

Tony Boyd, 23, from Troon in Ayrshire, was charged in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on August 4 with two counts of battery, criminal damage and discharging a firearm.

The Glasgow University student, who is now back in Scotland, told STV News he denied the charges.

Mr Boyd, who owns clothing label Nero Apparel, said he had made no contact with his girlfriend since the alleged incident.

He is due to attend court in the US in March but said he would instead be represented by his lawyer.

A Glasgow University spokesperson said: "The university is aware of the case and it will be considered under the university's code of student conduct once legal proceedings are at an end."

