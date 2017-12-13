Man found after going missing from trip to barbers

Nigel Peacock, 68, traced in Prestwick after last being seen in Ayr on Monday.

Found: Nigel Peacock is safe and well.

A 68-year-old missing man who had not been seen since in two days has been found.

Nigel Peacock was last seen on Monday after a visit to a barbers in Sandgate, Ayr.

An appeal was launched by Police Scotland after he was reported missing by family members.

He was discovered in the Prestwick on Wednesday.

Police Scotland have thanked the public for their assistance in tracing Mr Peacock.

