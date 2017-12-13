Man found after going missing from trip to barbers
Nigel Peacock, 68, traced in Prestwick after last being seen in Ayr on Monday.
A 68-year-old missing man who had not been seen since in two days has been found.
Nigel Peacock was last seen on Monday after a visit to a barbers in Sandgate, Ayr.
An appeal was launched by Police Scotland after he was reported missing by family members.
He was discovered in the Prestwick on Wednesday.
Police Scotland have thanked the public for their assistance in tracing Mr Peacock.
