Man murdered mother by burning her alive with petrol

William Kelly assaulted Cathy Kelly before dousing her in fuel and setting it on fire.

Murder: Kelly found guilty.

A man murdered his mother by burning her alive with petrol.

William Kelly killed Cathy Kelly by assaulting the 71-year-old before dousing her in fuel and setting it on fire.

The 42-year-old murdered his mother at their home on Kilmaurs Road in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, on February 11.

Ms Kelly had bruising, broken ribs and suffered second degree burns to 45% of her body. She also had a cut to her tongue and bruised lips.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

